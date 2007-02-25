US Missile Defence
Supposedly, members of the American and British government have been in talks surrounding placing missile defence infrastructure in the UK.
In principle, I see nothing wrong with a missile defence system. Nevertheless, I would rather it was funded voluntarily and not via force. In a market anarchy, specific DRO's/protection agencies would provide national protection services on the basis of supply and demand.
Would it make the UK a target for nukes? I'm not sure. Since we currently possess Trident, then that may serve as an effective deterrent.
