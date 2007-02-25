Blair and Iraq troops

Earlier this week, Blair announced that a portion of troops were to be moved from Iraq.

I suppose this is good news. Still, was it worth going to war initially?

There

WERE

no WMD's. Even though Saddam was a bad man, so what? Foreign policy should only be limited to national defence, not offence. It isn't really our business if Saddam's regime "oppressed" its people.

Politicians will always lie. They will always attempt to secure their status amongst the "great statesmen". For these reasons, we must always oppose the actions of politicians and the state in general.