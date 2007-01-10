Anti-discrimination laws

I was listening to the radio this morning and the discussion was about anti-discrimination laws for gays.

Over the past few years, there have been reports of B&B owners refusing to admit gay people. Well, frankly, you don't

NEED

to know my views on this. Homophobic B&B owners possess a right to such views and the right to deny access to gay people. It's simple freedom of association.

B&B owners who admitted all would gain custom over those that chose to discriminate. There is also nothing from stopping gays creating their own B&B's or hotels.

As always, the market would sort it out.