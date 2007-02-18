Mr. Hain, Labour and large government...

Peter Hain, the Secretary of State for Wales and Northern Ireland, has stated that the poor should receive free TV licences and bus passes.

It's a common misnomer to label libertarians as "anti poor people". We

really

are not. We are not sociopathic or bereft of any empathy and compassion for people. What we oppose is

GOVERNMENTAL FORCE

being used to help the poor. Libertarians would argue that if helping the poor is necessary, then let it be done on a voluntary basis. Let private charities aid the poor, without taxation, welfare states and other initations of force.

Another means of aiding the poor is basic economic freedom. Removing all regulations on business would make business start up so much easier, so poorer people could enter business, create and sell goods and services and

help themselves

out of poverty. But under New Labour, we still have numerous regulations on business. Imagine how wealthy our society could be

without

them.