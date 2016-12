The British economy





According to the IMF, the British economy is presently "impressive" . Granted, economic growth may be steady, inflation may be relatively low, unemployment is low and the balance of payments is sustainable. Still, I'd like to see a move away from statist economic policies.What we need are the following:- a move away from economic growth. Let individuals choose if they want greater standards of living.- Abolish sterling and permit private companies to produce commodity backed currency.- Abolish the Bank of England and let the market determine interest rates.- Cease and repeal all regulations and taxes on business.- Stop monitoring inflation and abolish the CPI, RPI and RPIX.- Repeal the income tax. The UK isn't at war with France any more, and Napeleon died long ago.The implementation of these measures would lead to a far freer and more prosperous economy. If only Gordon Brown would read von Mises, Hazlitt or Rothbard instead of adhering to statist pap...