Iran

I saw

a few days ago. Frankly, I don't see why we should aggravate Iran at all.

The Salman Rushdie affair notwithstanding, the UK has done little to anger Iran. I don't see why we should consider them an enemy.

Is there any colonial baggage attached? Perhaps. But the Democratic Republic of Congo hasn't attacked or engaged in negative relations with Belgium. And the Belgians were one of the worst colonial rulers following the Scramble for Africa.

The UK should remain non-aligned and maintain good relations with all countries. This means withdrawing from NATO, the EU and the UN. We really should really leave Iran alone and focus on genuine threats to our sovereignty and self-ownership.