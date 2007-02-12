Miss Blair? F**k would I....
In last week's Question Time, David Milliband claimed that the electorate would "miss Tony Blair as PM" once he resigned. Well, let's just say I don't share such sentiments.
Virtually all British PM's in history have been either imperiailist, or increased the size of government. In that sense, they have been grossly un-libertarian. Blair has been NO exception.
Tony Blair has only sought to increase the size and scope of government and make us a target for Islamist terrorists. There has been the minimum wage, the war in Iraq and increased "investment" for the NHS. I wouldn't "miss" a person like that.
In last week's Question Time, David Milliband claimed that the electorate would "miss Tony Blair as PM" once he resigned. Well, let's just say I don't share such sentiments.
Virtually all British PM's in history have been either imperiailist, or increased the size of government. In that sense, they have been grossly un-libertarian. Blair has been NO exception.
Tony Blair has only sought to increase the size and scope of government and make us a target for Islamist terrorists. There has been the minimum wage, the war in Iraq and increased "investment" for the NHS. I wouldn't "miss" a person like that.
<< Home