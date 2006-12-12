Prostitution

This issue has been featured heavily in the media over the past few days, especially with these murders in Ipswich.

Of course, prostitution should be legalised. Paying for sex is not an act that violates one's person or property. In that sense, it's a victimless crime. In regards to street prostitution, then in a free society property owners can determine whether they want prostitutes on their streets. Private property owners could even designate special areas in which people can use street prostitutes. As for brothels and massage parlours, then leave it to the free market (as with everything else). Brothels that don't test their women for diseases would lose out to those that do. It would be bad PR for a brothel, if a punter caught a disease from a working girl.