TWO reasons why the Conservative Party is a party of big government...









And



Who is Cameron to say what people can or cannot put into their body? So much for the Conservatives saying they are a "party of freedom". IMO, any British libertarian who believes that is deluding themselves.



And Sweden? I'd leave big, intrusive government to the Scandanavians, thank you.... See here And here Who is Cameron to say what people can or cannot put into their body? So much for the Conservatives saying they are a "party of freedom". IMO, any British libertarian who believes that is deluding themselves.And Sweden? I'd leave big, intrusive government to the Scandanavians, thank you....



