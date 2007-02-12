Monday, 12 February 2007

TWO reasons why the Conservative Party is a party of big government...

See here.

And here.

Who is Cameron to say what people can or cannot put into their body? So much for the Conservatives saying they are a "party of freedom". IMO, any British libertarian who believes that is deluding themselves.

And Sweden? I'd leave big, intrusive government to the Scandanavians, thank you....

