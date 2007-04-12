HSBC Premier bank

Some controversy has arisen around the decision of HSBC to

to wealthy customers in one of their branches.

This is one self-evident sign that people aren't educated in liberty. The average Joe should realise that people should be free to associate with whom they choose, and on any basis.

HSBC are simply catering for local demand, since a large number of wealthy people live near the branch. It's simply the free market in action.