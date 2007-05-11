Goodbye Tony....

So then, Blair says he'll go on the 27th June.

I'm no fan of any British PM, let alone Blair. All have either advocated big government, or have been imperialistic. Still, I suppose there have been a few plus points of Blair's ten years as PM. The economy has remained healthy, even though New Labour have only inherited a strong economic position from the Major Conservative government. Devolution in Scotland & Wales has worked well, plus the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

A Labour government led by Brown wouldn't, I imagine, have any major differences in policy. Both Blair and Brown of course created the New Labour ethos. And a Brown government would still deliver big government, so no surprise there then...