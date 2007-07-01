Sunday, 1 July 2007

Attempted terrorist attacks in London and Glasgow

Is it Al Qaeda? Perhaps. I would assume though that Brown reckons they "hate our way of life", just as his predecessor stated.

The solution against these Islamists is to:

1 - Pull all troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan.
2 - Cease from closely aligning ourselves with Bush.
3 - Pursue a non-interventionist foreign policy.

I doubt Brown would take heed of this, but we can hope.

