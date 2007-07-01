Attempted terrorist attacks in London and Glasgow





Is it Al Qaeda? Perhaps. I would assume though that Brown reckons they "hate our way of life", just as his predecessor stated.



The solution against these Islamists is to:



1 - Pull all troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan.

2 - Cease from closely aligning ourselves with Bush.

3 - Pursue a non-interventionist foreign policy.



I doubt Brown would take heed of this, but we can hope.

